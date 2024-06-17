Mark Ion, 53, of Colley Court in Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

He was accused of touching a woman without her consent in Manorbier on June 8, as well as assaulting that same woman.

Ion was also alleged to have assaulted a police officer in Monkton on the same date, and was accused of having two grams of cannabis.

The defendant will appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 12 to enter his pleas to charges of sexual assault and assault by beating.

At the magistrates’ court on June 10, he indicated guilty pleas to charges of common assault of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.

Ion was remanded in custody until his plea and trial preparation hearing.