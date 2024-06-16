Coppicewood College, known for its diverse courses and its focus on sustainable woodwork practices, recently announced that its Woodland Skills course has received certification from Lantra.

This is a significant milestone as it's the first time Lantra has certified a course teaching coppicing, green woodworking and coppice crafts using hand tools.

The course, now in its 19th year, runs for two days a week throughout coppicing season, typically from the end of September to the end of March.

Students can expect practical learning in the scenic Pengelli Forest nature reserve, intertwined with weekly workshop sessions for hands-on experience in green woodworking and crafts.

Coppicewood tutor, Claire Turner, the administrative lead on the application, expressed her excitement.

She said: "We are very excited about the Lantra approval and the benefits it will bring to our students.

"The formalised course structure and updated curriculum will allow students to see exactly what they will be taught, and what skills they will be assessed on throughout the course."

Ms Turner also explained the advantage of having a Lantra certified course when applying for grants, a recognised UK-wide certification.

She said: "We have found in the past that external funding bodies often look for course certification as one of the criteria when awarding grants to prospective students."

Coppicewood College is now accepting applicants for the 2024 - 2025 Woodland Skills Course.

Interested parties can find more information on the college website.

Spaces are limited, so those interested are encouraged to apply soon.