The awards are an annual ceremony held to honour those who have achieved excellent standards in cancer services within Wales.

This year, both an individual and a team from the health board were distinguished for their exceptional contributions.

The team behind the Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T) programme were jointly awarded the Better Patient Experience award.

P.A.C.T offers bespoke advice on exercise, nutrition and wellbeing to prostate cancer patients and the team were praised for their dedicated rehabilitation and support service.

The vision behind the programme focuses on empowering people with prostate cancer to mitigate treatment side effects and improve long-term health outcomes.

The Excellence Award for Non-Medical and Nursing was awarded to Rachel Lewis, the allied health professional lead at Hywel Dda.

Ms Lewis was praised for her effective leadership and determination in establishing prehabilitation and rehabilitation services, which provide crucial support for cancer patients.

Ms Lewis, who is also part of the winning P.A.C.T team, responded to their two awards.

She said: "To see P.A.C.T win the patient experience award tonight is testament to rehab and prehab services in Wales.

"I hope this is a step towards sustainable rehab and prehab services for patients across Wales no matter where they are.

"It’s absolutely amazing to be recognised here tonight."

Judging the Moondance Cancer Awards was an esteemed panel, including leaders and experts such as Professor Tom Crosby, cancer clinical director for Wales; Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales and Judith Paget CBE, director general of health and social services and chief executive of NHS Wales.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, commented on the awards.

He said: "The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales.

"We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival.

"We’re so pleased that so many people from across health care in Wales came to celebrate with us.

"Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who was nominated across Wales.

"At Moondance, we find, fund and fuel brilliant people with brave ideas to improve cancer outcomes for Wales."

For further information on the awards, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Moondance Cancer Initiative directly.