Supported by the Mental Health Foundation's findings, which indicates that 70 per cent of UK adults acknowledge that communing with nature lifts their mood, the authority is encouraging folks to relish in the great outdoors of West Wales.

Indeed, be it immersing oneself in the deep blue or engaging in tranquil coastal treks, the 600-mile stretch of rugged coastline and countryside of the park, can improve wellbeing.

Amongst the activities they suggest is to challenge oneself with the Barefoot Trail at Castell Henllys, which is the first of its kind in Wales.

It entails traversing across eight different surfaces barefooted, taking participants back in time by following in the footsteps of the Celtic tribes that inhabited the area.

A treat for the feet that stimulates more than 200,000 nerve endings and, studies show can also boost immunity, strengthen muscles, and improve sleep.

Next, they recommend the open-air theatre at Carew Castle.

It offers a delightful mix of culture and nature, transporting attendees into new spheres far removed from the everyday hustle.

The enchanting and healing ambience of the castle and engaging live performances collectively work wonders on the mental health of attendees.

Hire an e-bike from Oriel y Parc and explore the renowned beauty of the Pembrokeshire coast in a sustainable manner.

Not only does cycling spike mental wellbeing, but it also meets daily physical activity targets whilst decreasing congestion and carbon emissions on the St Davids Peninsula.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, noted as a Dark Sky Discovery Site, offers awe-inspiring night sky viewing prospects on clear nights.

Furthermore, it provides tranquillity and peace emanating from the rhythmic sounds of the waves.

Engage in wild swimming along the 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

This adrenaline-pumping activity can induce dopamine level spikes and endorphin releases, fuelling joy and energy.

The Mountain of Angels, Carn Ingli, linked with the tales of St Brynach, offers rewarding 360-degree panoramic views of the nearby landscapes leaving visitors awestruck, if not mesmerised by a sense of underlying ancient mythology.

Lastly, find solace in the Coed Tŷ Canol National Nature Reserve.

Spanning more than 170-acres of woodlands comprising twisted oaks, old stone walls and an Iron Age Fort, the reserve is also home to more than 400 species of lichens.

This ecological goldmine allures with distinct sights, sounds, and scents that are proven to diminish feelings of stress, depression, and anxiety.

