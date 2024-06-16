Spike Abbott, who recently retired from being a Yeoman of the Guard at the Tower of London, has now donned the robes of Sergeant at Arms in Tenby.

The historic office will see him accompany the mayor of Tenby on civic duties, in the company of the Sergeant at Mace, with the pair often affectionately referred to as the mayoral ‘bodyguards’.

Spike is pictured on his first official duty as Sergeant at Arms in Tenbv on D-Day, where he is pictured withthe mayor, Cllr Dai Morgan, and Sergeant at Mace Denise Cousins. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Spike takes over the mantle from the Rev John Morgan, who retired earlier this year after 25 years’ service in the role.

He spent 35 years as an Air Loadmaster in the Royal Air Force, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kosovo.

He married his drill instructor’s daughter during his initial training and had the wedding in Pontypool.

Spike left the RAF in 2015 to join the late Queen’s Bodyguard as a Beefeater at the Tower of London.

He was invited to be a Freeman of The City of London a year later and became the Beadle to the Alderman of Tower Ward who served as The Lord Mayor of London last year.

In 2022, Spike stood guard over the late Queen as she laid at rest in Westminster Hall for four nights and was at the altar in Westminster Abbey for the crowning of His Majesty King Charles at the Coronation a year later.

Spike retired from the Tower of London on June 1 this year after 44 years in uniform to move to Penally and “bring my wife back home to Wales.”

His first official duty as Sergeant-at-Mace was at Tenby’s recent D-Day commemoration beacon lighting on Castle Hill, where he stood proudly alongside the mayor, Cllr Dai Morgan and Sergeant-at-Arms Denise Cousins.

Also making their first ceremonial appearance was Tenby’s new town crier, 17-year-old Erin Morgan, who is Cllr Morgan’s daughter.