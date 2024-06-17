A fun-filled evening of entertainment for all was had recently when the Rotary Club of Narberth & Whitland held a successful evening of horse racing on the hallowed carpet of Narberth Rugby Club.
More used to running a stable of racing pigs, retired educator Rob Newsome provided an entertaining and tongue-in-cheek running commentary for all races whilst acting as Tic-Tac man for the local tote.
A full card of races was held throughout the evening with individual races and horses being sponsored by local businesses and individuals.
A win for Fuzzy Pants
Shergar and Red Rum may have been nowhere to be seen but Fuzzy Pants, ridden by jockey John Llewellyn, was one of the winners, romping home at odds of 4-1 for young owner Leah James.
The race was organised by Rotarian Elaine Bradbury and raised more than £1,100 for local and Rotary charities.
Narberth & Whitland Rotary’s main fundraiser for the summer, Narberth Outdoor Rock, is scheduled for Saturday August 3, featuring top name tribute bands,
