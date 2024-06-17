This "Festival of Learning," held in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Butchers, saw the charity highlight its contribution to 3,300 underserved young people annually through adventures in their three heritage farms.

Lower Treginnis in Pembrokeshire was among them.

The event displayed farm-related activities from beekeeping to wool spinning and felt making.

Nearly 200 people attended the event at the Butchers' Hall, where a virtual reality tour of the Welsh farm and soil investigation demonstrations were held.

Attendees also got a glimpse of the produce grown in the gardens and polytunnels of the farms and demonstrations of livestock machinery.

School children from all over England and Wales participated, explaining to guests the profound impact of their week at the farm.

Long-standing patron HRH Princess Royal and charity ambassador JB Gill were present at the occasion.

They spent the afternoon engaging with children, farm teams, volunteers, partner representatives and guests.

The event was a great success, highlighting the vibrant and important work carried out by the charity Farms for City Children and their network of partners.