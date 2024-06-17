The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust is seeking residents to organise such gatherings this July, in a bid to celebrate the trust's sixth birthday and fundraise for continued conservation efforts.

Since its inception in 2018, the trust has collected more than £380,000 from various sources, enabling a plethora of beneficial projects.

Among these have been People, Paths & Pollinators, Make More Meadows and Wild About Woodlands.

The trust has directly helped numerous communities, facilitating action on climate issues and the advancement of biodiversity.

Introduced into the trust's fundraising portfolio last summer, puffin parties were acclaimed as a community-enhancing initiative.

Following their popularity, their recurrence this year is warmly welcomed.

Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, Katie Macro said: "We are delighted to see the return of the Puffin Parties.

"These events not only help us raise essential funds but also bring the community together in celebration of our beautiful natural environment.

"Once again, there's plenty of inspiration on hand to get you started, including some party food recipe cards (with healthier options available), invitation templates and some ideas for party activities.

"We encourage everyone to get involved and help us celebrate by arranging a tea party, coffee morning or cake sale with friends, family, colleagues, or the local community during the month of July".

To get involved and support the cause with the aim of protecting the coastline, those interested are advised to register and access the necessary celebratory resources on the Pembrokeshire Coast Trust website.