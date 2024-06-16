Victoria Rowe of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, St Davids is one of 27 education professionals who advanced to the final round of this year's Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

Ms Rowe has been nominated for the Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School award.

This marks the sixth edition of the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

It celebrates the education workforce's hard-working and inspiring individuals across Wales.

These awards receive nominations from various sources, such as parents, carers, learners and colleagues.

This year's event features a new category.

For the first time, the awards extend to the college workforce, acknowledging their significant role in shaping education in the country.

Gower College, Swansea, outshines other institutions for having three of its workforce among the finalists in this year's nominations.

This includes nominees for the Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer and the first-ever Lecturer of the Year and Learners’ Engagement in School/College awards.

Apart from the newly introduced categories, the usual awards are still included for the Headteacher/Principal of the Year, Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language, Outstanding New Teacher, Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, Learning Support Assistant, and the Betty Campbell (MBE) award.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for education, Lynne Neagle, shared her joy over the award proceedings.

She said: "I’m delighted to reveal the finalists for this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

"We received the highest number of nominations to date and, as ever, there was an outstanding level of competition, highlighting the inspiring education professionals we have in Wales."

She also stressed the importance of acknowledging efforts towards improving learner engagement and attendance, especially in these challenging times.

Ms Neagle added: "This year we wanted to recognise the good work happening in Wales to improve learner engagement and attendance.

"While many of the concerns around the wellbeing of young people pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic, it has introduced more complexities.

"The new award for ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’ is a recognition of the amazing teams and of individuals that are working hard to put extra support in place."