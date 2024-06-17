The application, by housing group Ateb – in partnership with Solva Community Land Trust – seeks permission for the two-stage development on land adjacent to Bro Dawel, Solva.

The hybrid application seeks full planning for the first stage: 17 social-rented dwellings, flexible open space, landscaping, highways and drainage infrastructure, and other associated works, with outline planning permission is sought for a second phase of a residential development of 11 dwellings.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says:”The greenfield site extends to approximately four acres and is currently laid out as two former football pitches, one full-sized pitch and one smaller pitch serving under-8/9s, of which are now overgrown. The site lies immediately adjacent to the settlement of Upper Solva, next to the A487 which links the settlement to St David’s to the north and Haverfordwest to the south,” adding: “The site is currently owned by Pembrokeshire County Council on long lease the community council/AFC.”

It goes on to say: “The scheme intends to provide a phased development of circa 28 high-quality affordable, sustainable dwellings and a new large multi-use green space, which will be carefully designed to operate diversly as a focal high quality outdoor space for the local community capable of being used, on occasion, as an under 11/12s football pitch.

“For the purposes of phase one (full planning), the design will include 17 dwellings, specially designed to respond to local character and context, as well as the diverse community greenspace to the west.

“For the purposes of phase two, 11 dwellings will be provided with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.”

Referring to the first development of 17 homes, a design statement says: “The principle of the development is considered acceptable with the site being allocated by the local authority and in a sustainable location considering the rural nature of the area and the challenges this presents.

“Furthermore, the development proposes a scheme of 100 per cent affordable housing, supporting key principles of both local and national policy.”

The application will be considered at a later date.