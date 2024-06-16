The award-winning, seven-piece band is set to perform at the Torch Theatre on July 4, at 7.30pm.

This popular live show features both male and female vocalists and has been captivating audiences throughout the UK with its blend of classic country music.

Renowned for its 'stunning' vocal harmonies and instrumental melodies on the fiddle, pedal steel, and banjo, the performance is expected to be a high-energy, two-hour extravaganza filled with hand-clapping, foot-stomping, boot-scootin’ numbers that will have concert-goers singing along to the classics.

Fans can expect to hear hits from industry icons including Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette and The Eagles.

Favourites such as The Gambler, Take it Easy, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, and Ring of Fire are on the playlist.

Tickets are priced at £23.50 and available for purchase through the box office, which can be contacted on 01646 695267.

Tickets and further information can also be found on the Torch Theatre's website.