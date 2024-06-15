John Fletcher, 70, founder of Gentle Giants Shires at Penrallt Uchaf, Moylegrove has been awarded the MBE for services to the conservation of shire horses.

John was given his first shire as a nine-year-old boy growing up on his parents’ farm at Penrallt Uchaf.

His father had previously done some ploughing with a shire and was keen to introduce his young son to the breed.

As a result, he has ridden, worked and learned how best to understand horses for the past six decades.

In 2003 when the farm sold its milking herd Gentle Giants was established.

Twenty-one years on, the Gentle Giants Shires have a Facebook following of 69,000 from all over the world and are in demand for weddings, funerals, demonstrations, and other events all over the UK.

They have carried top names such as Cerys Matthews and former Royal harpist Clare Jones to their respective wedding ceremonies, and have also made star appearances on tv shows including Don’t Tell the Bride, Coast and Country, Ffermio, Cefn Gwlad and the award-winning film, Calon Gaeth.

John and his shire, named Prince George, even met His Royal Highness during the Royal visit to Nevern in the summer of 2021.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

The future King was overheard saying to John, ‘It's so wonderful of you. Thank you so much for bringing him,’ before going on to ask about the farm’s breeding programme.

Gentle Giants is very much a family run affair.

The Fletcher family paid tribute to John’s dedication and hard work on social media.

“We as a family are extremely proud to announce that dad has been awarded an MBE for his years of hard work and dedication in promoting the shire horse,” they said.

“Not one to take things easy, he always has a new project on the go and thrives in producing exceptionally trained young shires for other people.

“He spends hours training them and setting them up for their future roles with breweries, private homes and tourist attractions.

“Buyers often return time and time again due to the high standards achieved by the horses that he has trained.

"Some of the horses can be seen out and about working and competing not only across the UK but also as far afield as Norway and Italy.”

“He succeeds in everything he does with the Shires be it locally or nationally.

"John will happily encourage anybody who wants to have a go with their own horses or borrowing one of his.

“He enjoys travelling to events as well as welcoming visitors to our farm in Pembrokeshire, educating the general public about the versatility of the shire horse.”

Another Pembrokeshire person to be awarded an MBE is Professor Andrew Campbell of Goodwick for services to tourism.

Professor Campbell describes himself as ‘passionate about tourism, cake baking and swimming in the sea. Living and working in north Pembrokeshire with walking boots and bike close to hand’.

(Image: Welsh Government)

He is a professor of practice in tourism with the University of Wales and is currently chair of the Welsh Government’s Economic Ministerial Advisory Board.

Until September 2021 he was chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance, representing the interests of over 6,000 tourism businesses throughout Wales and is described by Welsh Government as:

“A respected academic within tourism, a key economic sector, Professor Campbell has experience of advising and shaping academic policy and development.

“His experience brings useful insight into the issues facing the tourism and skills sectors.”