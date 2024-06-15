Three directors at Bluestone National Park were recognised at the recent Institute of Directors (IoD) Awards.

Rebecca Rigby (operations director), James Stuart-Jaynes (director of people services) and Marten Lewis (sustainability director) won in their respective categories marking an amazing feat for Bluestone and Pembrokeshire.

Held at the ICC Wales in Newport, the awards ceremony brought together 350 influential business leaders to celebrate the talent and contributions of directors from various industries and sectors in Wales.

Hosted annually, the Director of the Year Awards honours leaders who play pivotal roles in driving social and economic prosperity in their communities, excelling in areas such as innovation, start-up, sustainability, diversity and inclusion and more.

Bluestone was the only business to collect more than one award, with its directors securing three out of 10 awards.

Rebecca Rigby, won the Innovation category, Stuart Davies-Jaynes, won the Skills Development category and Marten Lewis, won the in Sustainability category.

For the last five years, Bluestone’s director of operations, Rebecca Rigby, has been dedicated to optimising the guest experience on resort, aligning with the vision to make Bluestone the UK’s most loved holiday destination.

Her innovative tactics have resulted in year-on-year increases in guest satisfaction and loyalty, and earned Bluestone the title of third best holiday park in the UK and ‘The #1 Resort in Wales’ by Which?.

The judges described Rebecca’s application as very strong with several innovative approaches to understanding the value of services for both staff and the customer’s point of view.

Stuart Davies-Jaynes was shortlisted for two awards and won the Skills Development award.

Since 2020, Stuart has been the driving force behind the training and development programmes at Bluestone, including the Bluestone Learning Academy and apprenticeships schemes.

The judges said that the establishment of the Bluestone Academy was obviously a vital component in driving the skills development forward and to also ensure team training when planning for future projects and to construct a highly skilled workforce.

Bluestone’s final win went to Director of Sustainability, Marten Lewis. Recognised as one of Wales’ 100 Future Generation Changemakers, Marten has been instrumental in introducing pioneering initiatives at the resort to enhance ethical practices, maximise biodiversity, and reduce carbon emissions.

Under Marten’s leadership, the resort has reduced its carbon footprint on energy by 95 per cent since 2018 thanks to an ambitious, large-scale decarbonisation programme.

The resort has also achieved several industry firsts, including becoming the first regional hospitality business in the UK to switch to 100 per cent biogas in 2021 and is the first commercial company in the world to use recycled nappy technology to form pathways at the resort.

More recently, Marten spearheaded the development of a 3.2-megawatt solar park, which aims to supply a third of Bluestone’s electricity needs once complete.

Judges noted that Marten is a real champion of the ESG agenda with genuine impact of actions taken and a focus on driving investment, and educational outcomes.

William McNamara, chief executive of Bluestone National Park Resort, expressed his pride in the achievements of the directors: "We are immensely proud of Stuart, Rebecca, and Marten for their well-deserved recognition at the Institute of Directors awards,” he said.

“These awards highlight our ongoing dedication to excellence and leadership – and as we look to the future, we are excited to build on this success, continuing to innovate and set new standards in the industry, ensuring Bluestone remains a beacon of progress and sustainability in tourism across Wales and the UK.”