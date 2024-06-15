The generous donation of £10,000 to St Davids RNLI lifeboat was made posthumously by John Broadhurst of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

John joined the Aylesbury fundraising branch in 1974, volunteering as a committee member and secretary for almost 40 years.

In 2013 he was awarded a gold badge for his dedicated support of the charity through his service and fundraising support.

The large contribution will go towards St Davids Lifeboat Station running costs, including essential lifesaving kit and training.

The Broadhurst family started visiting Pembrokeshire in 1972 when family members moved to the area.

Jo Lynch, John’s daughter, said: “Visits to lifeboat stations were always an inherent part of our holidays, and St Davids was always part of that.

“Dad was a keen sea fisherman, and used to fish regularly from Newgale, Solva and Whitesands.

“In the early 80's, mum and dad bought a touring caravan and we used to stay all around the local coast, including at the caravan club site at Lleithyr Meadow near Whitesands on a regular basis.

"St Davids has always been a favourite part of the county and we continue to holiday in the area.”

The family has also made a donation to the RNLI ‘launch a memory’ all-weather lifeboat to be based at Exmouth.

Alice Coleman, RNLI community manager, said: “On behalf of all the crew and members of St Davids lifeboat station I’d like to extend our sincere heartfelt thanks to John and his family for this very generous donation.

“Knowing John devoted so much time to our charity over many years, and he chose St Davids to benefit from this legacy, is humbling and greatly appreciated.

"This donation will enable us to continue delivering a lifesaving capability from our lifeboat station.”