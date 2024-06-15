Penrhiw Hotel, a former 19th century priory on the edge of St Davids, is offering the traditional Welsh favourites on one Saturday each month from June to October.

A former priory, Penrhiw is now a luxurious B&B set in St Davids Cathedral valley.

It is offering a Saturday Cream Tea is served on bespoke crockery created for Penrhiw Priory.

(Image: Retreats Group)

It includes homemade scones with clotted cream and preserves, Bara Brith and Welsh cakes complemented by your preferred choice of Hoogly Tea.

The Saturday cream tea will be served in the elegant ground floor dining room overlooking the gardens between 2pm and 4pm, priced at £15 per person. Advance booking is required with full payment to secure the reservation.

To book a table call 01437 725 588 or email stay@penrhiwhotel.com with any special dietary requirements.

Dates include June 22, July 20, August 17, September 21 and October 26.

B&B at Penrhiw Priory is from £150 per night for two sharing, the property can also be booked for exclusive self-catering use for up to 16 guests.