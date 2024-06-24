Community groups, charities and voluntary organisations across the county have benefited from the South Hook LNG Community Fund, run in a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS).

The partnership has seen £500,000 injected into the local community, with a further £400,000 leveraged by community organisations as a result.

It is believed that more than 200,000 people across Pembrokeshire have benefited from the funds through a range of initiatives, over the last 10 years. These range from charitable events, community defibrillators and children’s sports teams to the restoration of community spaces, mental wellbeing service and educational projects, positively impacting communities in all parts of Pembrokeshire.

As the first private sector organisation to partner with PAVS in the administration of a community funding programme, South Hook LNG is pleased to have established a model now being adopted by other local businesses and private sector organisations.

Commenting on the ten year milestone, South Hook LNG’s general manager Hamad Al-Samra said: “Our Community Fund is one of several funding programmes that we have at South Hook LNG.

“It works on an application basis and so our strategic partnership with PAVS has been instrumental in strengthening the way in which we can bring significant benefit to our community.

“We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with PAVS, and in celebrating ten successful years, I thank their team - particularly chief officer Sue Leonard - for the guidance, support and commitment to ensuring that South Hook LNG’s Community Fund delivers real value to the people of Pembrokeshire.”

Lorna Livock, development officer at PAVS, added: “We are delighted to celebrate ten years of positive partnership working with the South Hook LNG Team.

“Funding from the South Hook Community Fund has made a huge difference to people across the county.”

For more information about the South Hook LNG Community Fund, visit www.pavs.org.uk.