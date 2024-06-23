Siop y Bobol in City Hall, St Davids was originally opened as Siop yr Eisteddfod in 1999 by Welsh rugby legend Gerald Davies.

The aim of the charity shop was to raise money for the National Eisteddfod of Wales prior to its visit to St Davids in August 2002.

After raising the impressive sum of £36,000 for the eisteddfod the shop was closed on Saturday August 10 2002. Two days later it was re-opened as Siop y Bobol.

Since then Siop y Bobol has been supporting the many community groups, clubs and organisations in and around St Davids, many of which rely heavily on the funding from the shop to survive and function successfully.

To date £189,573.00 has been raised and distributed locally.

The shop also supports good causes outside the parish by virtue of its annual St. Davids Day Coffee Morning. And Cymanfa Ganu Singing Festival, which also forms part of the St. Davids Day celebrations.

To date £12,281.00 has been raised in this way and presented to various charities over the years. The latest being Prostate Cymru which recently received a cheque for £670.

“The siop is very proud of the vital service it has been able to provide for the community and beyond for 25 years,” said a Sion y Bobol spokesperson.