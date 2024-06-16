Aled Johnson, who teaches at Goodwick Community School, and fiancée Malin are in the running for S4C show Priodas Pymtheg Mil (£15,00 Wedding).

(Image: S4C)

The S4C programme is searching for a unique couple who want to get married in front of the cameras with an offer of £15,000 for the big day.

Over the years the Priodas Pum Mil series has organized 47 weddings for £5,000, with the help of family and friends.

This time the amount available has been tripled to prepare a day to remember for a deserving couple for one special edition which will be broadcast over Christmas.

The intention of the show is to try to realize the dream of one couple who have a special reason or need that would be beyond their reach without this offer.

Aled and Malin live with Aled’s dad on his farm in Boncath. Malin is originally from Sweden and now runs a nursery from home.

The couple have two children Owain who is eight and two-year-old Gwennan.

(Image: S4C)

Malin says she was drawn to Aled because of his sense of humour. The couple got engaged on a beach in Cyprus in 2015, with Aled having to run back for the ring which he had left at the hotel.

The couple say that money has been the reason that they haven’t tied the knot sooner. Malin’s family can’t all afford to fly over from Sweden and Aled’s 86-year-old father isn’t keen on getting on a plane to fly over there.

The couple say they can’t wait to get married.

(Image: S4C)

Aled and Malin are up against Theresa and Rutger from Caernarfon.

Only the public can decide which couple will win the £15,000 wedding with the voting closing on June 21.

As usual, the lucky couple will have the support of their families and friends to organize the day, with the help of S4C presenters Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

"I don’t know who will be more excited - the lucky couple, or Tryst and me - the presenting couple,” said Emma.

"This is a very unique and special opportunity. Why not try to make a dream come true?”

To vote for Aled and Malin before June 21, visit www.s4c.cymru/en/entertainment/priodas-pymtheg-mil or click on the link above.