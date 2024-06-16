At midday on Saturday Cardigan lifeboat crew was busy preparing for its fundraising Sea Shanty Evening when their pagers went off.

A jet skier on a long-distance trip had broken down near Ceibwr Bay.

The jet skier was well-equipped and had the means to call the coastguard for assistance.

Cardigan's Atlantic 85 was launched with Leo at the helm and Madi, Pete H, Lisa as crew.

The lifeboat made best speed to the area.

A tow was then requested, and the jet ski was brought back to moorings in the Patch area of the River Teifi estuary.

The Atlantic was recovered, washed down, refuelled and ready for service again by 2.45pm and the crew went back to helping prepare for the fund raiser.