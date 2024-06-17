There are fears over the future of the ‘outstanding’ local surgery after it was announced that the surgery’s solo GP will resign the General Medical Services contract, from October 31, this year.

A letter sent to patients from the health board says that the recommended course of action is for the surgery to close, followed by a ‘managed dispersal’ of patients, mostly to Solva surgery but also to the surgeries at Fishguard and Haverfordwest, as distance dictates.

It adds that no decision has been made at the moment and consultation with patients is ongoing.

On Friday, June 14, hundreds of St Davids residents turned up for a drop in session with the health board on the future of the surgery.

“Hundreds turned up en-mass at 2pm but the people kept coming throughout the day, well done St Davids,” said Paul Sage of the Save our Surgery campaign group.

He thanked Rachel Thomas, Head Teacher of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi (formerly Ysgol Dewi Sant) and the pupils who turned up with their own homemade placards made with materials donated by Matthias Hardware Store.

He also thanked Dr Stephen Riley, the current GP partner, who stayed for the duration of the drop in, talking to the people and explaining the situation.

“We had an excellent turn out,” said Paul. “I think there were about 600 people there. Loads of people turned up at 2pm and there were people queuing to get in.”

Once in the drop in at City Hall patients were invited to join discussion groups of around ten people, including two Hywel Dda Health boar employees and a representative form patient group Llais.

Paul said that many concerns were voiced including problems with public transport and concerns about ambulance wait times.

The consultation regarding the future of the continues until June 19 and people can make their views known by completing a questionnaire available at St David’s Surgery, calling 0300 303 8322 and selecting option 5 for ‘other services’, emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk, or directly providing feedback to Llais the patient voice organisations for Wales.

“We want people to make their feelings known in as many ways as possible,” said Paul.

It is understood that Hywel Dda University Health Board will meet on June 25 to discuss the future of the surgery and the response to the consultation.