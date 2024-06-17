A member of the public became concerned for a kayaker off Telpyn beach near Pendine.

They contacted the coastguards shortly before 11am, the coastguards requested that Tenby Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) launch to the suspected casualty.

The ILB crew made best speed to the beach and soon located the kayaker who confirmed that they required no assistance.

The lifeboat crew returned to station and the call out was treated as a false alarm with good intent.