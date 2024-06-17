A local lifeboat was launched yesterday after concerns were raised for the safety of a kayaker.
A member of the public became concerned for a kayaker off Telpyn beach near Pendine.
They contacted the coastguards shortly before 11am, the coastguards requested that Tenby Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) launch to the suspected casualty.
The ILB crew made best speed to the beach and soon located the kayaker who confirmed that they required no assistance.
The lifeboat crew returned to station and the call out was treated as a false alarm with good intent.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here