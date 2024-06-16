Grade II listed former church High Haven in Lambston is being offered for sale with Inigo, the estate agency for Britain’s most marvellous historic homes, for £500,000.

The Grade II-listed church has been carefully converted into a sympathetic seaside house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“The interiors unfold around an exquisite Romanesque oolite font beneath an evocative, early Gothic archway, with the exposed beams of a later 19th Century arts and crafts roof lending an airy feel,” say the agents.

“Outside, a beautifully maintained garden is set against a backdrop of countryside and the sea beyond.”

High Haven has a long and significant history. First mentioned in 1291, the site has evidence of earlier Celtic, possibly pre-Christian significance.

Originally called St Ismael’s after the sixth-century Welsh saint, the church was a subsidiary of the nearby Haverford Augustinian Priory.

Restorations through the 18th and 19th centuries were relatively restrained, and the house maintains a high level of original early details such as the medieval cusped lancet window.

Constructed in limestone rubble of a simple two-cell layout, the structure has been carefully reworked by the owners Charlotte Boyens and Adam Scott, founders of the architecture practice, FreeState.

“With staggering sensitivity to the style and use of historic features, the house maintains references to original orientations around the font, altar, and windows,” say the agents.

The details of the property are described by the agents as follows:

A timber door within the original south entrance opens to a hall laid with Welsh flagstones and fitted with a cast-iron radiator.

Here, a neat boot room has plenty of space for kicking off muddy boots or depositing sandy pails. Beyond is a convenient shower room with a WC, as well as a large walk-in store.

The living space congregates around an elegant Stuv wood-burning stove, with its striking iron chimney rising through the chapel.

The space is opened up on both sides by arched and cusped stone mullion windows set behind thick niches, offering a sweet nook for children to curl up with a book.

The open-plan living area and kitchen/dining space is divided by an early Gothic archway above a scalloped Romanesque font on a square plinth, now used as a spectacular receptacle for flowers or candles. Stone walls undulate under crisp white lime plaster throughout.

The kitchen and dining spaces are illuminated by the dramatic stone mullion three-light trefoil windows, sustaining a divine flow of light from the fore.

Here, the church’s antique oak altar has been ingeniously repurposed as a kitchen countertop, evocative of the original altar table position.

Ascending the stairs, a mezzanine gallery overlooks the space below with two bedrooms set beneath the arched eaves.

In both rooms, conservation rooflights from Lumen with piston openers frame seemingly endless views of rolling countryside whilst providing a means of escape.

The area in between the bedrooms is brilliantly open-plan and ideal for use as an office or as a cosy snug, with struts beneath the eaves ingeniously used as book shelving.

Fold-out beds placed here would add particularly atmospheric sleeping space for guests.

Tucked under the stairs, a large second bathroom has a chic, modern finish, with a bathtub well-placed beneath a medieval window.

There is also a handy utility laundry room with concealed, integrated appliances.

High Haven is set within an original churchyard, surrounded by a lawn with ample space for a firepit and outdoor seating.

The garden has spectacular views of the rolling countryside and Preseli Hills beyond. Mature shrubs and trees dot the plot with a colossal pine tree taking pride of place.

In keeping with its ecclesiastical past, gravestones mingle amongst small yews and vernacular planting in the deconsecrated plot.

The working 1807 chapel bell sits above the house and resounds in the sea air.

