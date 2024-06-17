Eliza Bradbury has been playing the harp since the age of 7.

(Image: Family photograph)

The 16-year-old Pembrokeshire College student took first place in the Under 19 harp competition at the recent Urdd Eisteddfod in Maldwyn, performing Patrouille by A Hasselmans.

Eliza gained a Grade 8 distinction in pedal harp when she was 14, going on to win the 2022 Secondary School Valero competition on the harp.

She is currently studying the harp with Joy Cornock Thomas and has just finished her first year studying Level 3 Performing Arts at Pembrokeshire College, where she had a role in the end of year show Sister Act The Musical.

(Image: Family photograph)

“I am over the moon about coming first,” she said of her Urdd achievement. “It’s a huge accomplishment and I am so proud of how far I’ve come.”