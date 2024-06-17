Funds raised from this year's Raid Ride will be donated to North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Group.

The Pirates, a Newport Pembs based cycling group linked to British Cycling, are renowned in the community for their annual 50-mile charity cycle event.

The Raid Ride starts and ends at Bluestone Brewery, Cilgwyn, near Newport.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 21, 2024.

Space is available for regular and e-bike riders; the entry fee is £25.

Participants are encouraged to register through the event's webpage with a note that only 100 slots are available so potential participants are being encouraged to sign up early.

Cyclists are expected to set off from the Bluestone between 9 and 9.30am.

There is a refreshment stop planned at Llawaden midway through the ride.

Jim Eliot, chair of the Preseli Pirates, stated: "We were surprised and touched at how well people supported the Preseli Pirates Charity Raid last year.

"We hope it will be an annual fixture and are delighted this year to partner with N Pembs and Cards RDA who do brilliant work to help youngsters and adults living with disability to achieve their potential."

Benny Rossi, a member of the N Pembs and Cards RDA and a participant in last year's raid, added: "I'm so pleased that the Preseli Pirates have chosen our RDA group as their chosen charity.

"The funds raised will be so beneficial to all the riders who take part in our weekly sessions.

"I was lucky enough to take part in the raid last year with my husband, we thoroughly enjoyed the day, it was a fun, challenging cycle through amazing countryside, friendly, well organised, with great food and beer, thank you Preseli Pirates."

In 2023, the Preseli Pirates were successful in raising more than £3,000, which was given to West Wales Prostate Cancer Support.

This year, the squad are once again taking up the mantle for charity, this time for the Riding for the Disabled Group.

The North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled Group has been selected as the main beneficiary.

A well-regarded charity based at Havards stables near Dinas, it offers restorative riding and bonding with equines for disabled individuals in the North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan region.

The branch of the charity, opened by HRH Princess Anne in 2021, heavily relies on the dedication of volunteers and is self-funded.

The charity utilises the contributions from national and local organisations to extend sports therapy, skills, and an enriching experience to disabled adults and children from the area.