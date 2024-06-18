The first shout came on Sunday afternoon, June 16, before 3.30pm, after a Mayday call from a speedboat off Caldey Island's Paul Jones’ Bay, reporting that they had hit rocks after suffering engine failure.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area and quickly located the speedboat.

Luckily, they did not appear to be taking on water and had managed to restart the engine, so the Haydn Miller escorted the vessel back to Saundersfoot, before returning to station.

Kayaker 'in difficulty'





Shortly after returning from their previous shout and as the crew were washing down the boat, the pagers went again, this time after a member of the public was concerned that a kayak looked to be in difficulty off Trewent Point, near Freshwater East.

The crew were quickly on the water to make the nine mile journey west .

Once at the scene, they soon located the kayaker, who confirmed he was fishing and in no danger.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 5.40pm.