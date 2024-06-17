The youngsters came from as far afield as Glyn Abbey, Cardigan, Milford Haven, Cilgwyn, Tenby, Garnant and Haverfordwest to join Trefloyne’s young members in the event.

There were categories to suit all comers, from full 18-hole medal rounds for the girls’ and the boys’ championship, through a nine-hole mixed stableford for improvers and on to a five-hole competition for the youngest and/or newest members of the golfing family.

The prize table at the Trefloyne Junior Open. (Image: Trefloyne Golf Club)

Impressive etiquette

The young players' standard of golf – and their etiquette – was very impressive, and as the day unfolded more than one senior club member was seen casting envious glances at the scoreboard.

The event ran smoothly, largely due to the band of volunteers who gave their time to act as marshals and ball-spotters under the guidance of Trefloyne’s junior co-ordinator, Meurig Evans, and club captain Eifion Price.

Great stuff, Guto

The overall champion in the boys’ 0–24 category was Guto Walters from Cardigan, playing off the white tees and coming in with a tremendous gross 77 (nett 68). He was followed by two up-and-coming Haverfordwest players, Osian Millichip with 88, nett 71 and Ollie Holmon, 91 nett 74.

Lacey's splendid 70

For the girls, 0–36 playing off red tees, Lacey Rees from Garnant Park carded a splendid nett 70 to take the prize, closely followed by Maisie Beth Millichip from Haverfordwest who shot a great 73. Trefloyne’s own Laci Reynolds was a creditable third.

Winner's presentation for Lacey Rees from Trefloyne Golf Club captain Eifion Price. (Image: Trefloyne Golf Club)

Oliver heads the pack

Haverfordwest also led the field in the boys 25–36 handicap 18-hole stableford, off the yellows.

Oliver Reed headed the pack with a massive 40 points, followed by William Davies with 34 points and Finlay Grey from Tenby on 31. Osian Jones from Cilgwyn was fourth, scoring a birdy two on the 16th.

Mia wins the mixed

In the mixed nine-hole event off the red tees for 37–54 handicaps, Mia Bagagiolo from Glyn Abbey scored a great 25 points for first spot, with Milford’s Noah Riggs hard on her heels with his 21 points.

There was a tie for third place on 17 points – an excellent nine-hole score – but on countback, Liam Bain just took it from his Trefloyne fellow-member William Morgan.

Clean sweep

The five-hole event was a clean sweep for Trefloyne, with Zac Siswick just managing to stay a single point clear of Rory Henshaw.

A spokesman for Trefloyne said: "The day ended with massive thanks to the volunteers, to Trefloyne Golf Club and its catering and greens staff, and of course all the unsung parents who encourage their kids, week after week. But mainly it was thanks to all the youngsters who took part. There’d be no event without them.

Junior Academy

"And there was a special mention for the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy, whose success triggered the revival of popular junior competitions at Trefloyne.

"The Academy is once again running successful sessions for young newcomers and improvers, whether or not they belong to Trefloyne or any other local club… and whether they’re already making progress, or they don’t know a putter from a hybrid!"