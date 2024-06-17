Minimum speed limits do exist on some roads in the UK, but they are very rare, so most of the time there won't be a specified speed motorists need to be going at.

Here's all you need to know on what the penalties could be if you are driving too slowly and if you can be fined for it.

Can you be fined for driving too slowly?





Driving too slowly on the road can be dangerous for motorists as it can increase the risk of accidents and congestion building up.

This is especially the case on motorways, which are designed for free-flowing and fast traffic, as it could cause someone to be rear-ended.

In terms of what the punishment is for driving too slowly Flexed Car Leasing says: "If caught driving too slowly you could be given just a verbal warning by an officer but if the offence is more severe, you could be prosecuted for ‘careless driving’."

According to the Police.UK website, careless or inconsiderate driving is committed when "driving falls below the minimum standard expected of a competent and careful driver, and includes driving without reasonable consideration for other road users".

Other offences which fall under careless or inconsiderate driving include driving through a red light by mistake, unnecessarily staying in an overtaking lane and overtaking on the inside.

Explaining what a driver could be hit with for driving too slowly, Flexed Car Leasing adds: "A fine of up to £5,000 could be issued, as there’s no set fine limit for driving without due care and attention but it’s highly unlikely a fine this high would be handed out.

"Anywhere from three to nine points [on your driving licence] could be issued for ‘careless driving’ or ‘driving without due care and attention’."

In really serious cases a driver could also be punished with an instant disqualification.