People who have a learning disability or autism and who are struggling to make friends will find a warm welcome at a Pembrokeshire get-together project.
There is plenty of fun and friendship on offer at the Saundersfoot Social which takes place fortnightly at the village’s Regency Hall.
Drinks and biscuits and plenty of activities will be served up at the community-led project, which is also wheelchair-friendly.
The next Saundersfoot Socials will take place between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Thursdays June 27, July 11 and July 25.
New members and volunteers are always welcome, and the get-togethers are free to attend.
For more information, email joey.ayris@mencap.org.uk or see My Community Tenby and Saundersfoot on Facebook.
