The week runs from June 29-July 7, and as part of the event, Tenby Town Council is holding a Flower Insect Timed (FIT) count to find out what insects favour certain blooms.

Over a ten-minute period, participants are asked to find a wild flower and see how many insects land on it during that time.

The flowers to chose from are dandelion, buttercup, hawthorn, blackberry, lavender, hogweed, common or greater knapweeds, white clover, ragwort or white dead-nettle.

How to take part

A form and further details can be found at https://ukpoms.org.uk/fit-counts .

Forms can also be picked up at the Tenby Town Council office in the De Valence Pavilion on Upper Frog St. There is also a guide to the flowers to choose and the insects you might see with photographs to help with identification.

The form can be filled in online or dropped in, when completed, to Tenby Town Council and community engagement officer Anne Draper will then send the information in to the UK Pollinator Monitoring Scheme.

Anne said: “You can do the count any time until September 30 on a warm and dry day, but it would be great to see how many Tenby can do during Wales Nature Week.

“If you do do it on-line, remember to let me know so I can add you to the grand total – contact 01834 82730 or tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com”