The hall was packed for the film and television quiz, complete with popcorn and bags of sweets. The free event was held by the Village Hall committee and included a charity raffle which raised over £150 for the hall’s nominated charities for the year – CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and the RNLI.

Prizes included – appropriately - cinema tickets donated by the Torch Theatre.

Six-round quiz

The six-round quiz (including two music rounds and a picture round) was won by the AK-477s, captained by Mike Turner. Team names seemed to reflect the movie theme, some with a local twist -especially 20,000 Llantegs Under the Sea.

Scoring was close throughout and made more competitive with - instead of a joker - teams being able to play an Oscar to double their points.

This was the last quiz of the season for the hall, with more planned for the autumn and winter, including the popular St David’s Day quiz next March.

Plenty of popcorn

As usual, the quiz was compiled by Mary Megarry who also acted as quizmaster, helped by the entertaining Isla Taylor who ensured everyone had enough popcorn, paper and their answers marked.

The committee - led by Sam and Carol Lander - ensured there were plenty of soft drinks, tea and coffee, although players were able to bring their own bottles to add to the party spirit.