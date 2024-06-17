Philip Venn, from the Carmarthen area, was riding his Honda motorcycle on the road between Llandovery and Llanwrda on the afternoon of Wednesday June 12 when he was involved in a collision with a campervan

He sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for ten hours following the crash while investigations took place.

In a statement, Mr Venn's family and friends said: "On Wednesday 12th June 2024, Philip George Venn was killed in a road traffic accident on the A40 whilst out for a ride on his motorbike.

“Phil has left behind loved ones and friends who will dearly miss him.

"Funeral details will be released once they are known".

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the crash, which took place at 1.05pm on Wednesday June 16.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have been travelling along the A40 at the relevant time is asked to contact police.

“Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dashcam in their vehicles."

This can be done online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The reference to be quoted is DP-20240612-270.