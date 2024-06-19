The three-day festival in Fishguard (or Abergwaun- get it ABBAGwaun?) takes place from July 5-7.

Events are being held in venues all around the town and include film screenings, live music, ABBA bingo, costume competitions and a parade.

While some events are ticketed, others are free to attend meaning you can still enjoy the ABBA-tastic fun without spending too much Money Money Money.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with Bjorn Belief ABBA tribute band at Tregroes Pantry and an ABBA cocktail night at Cresswells Café.

On Saturday there will be an ABBA costume competition at Theatr Gwaun followed by a screening of Mama Mia. You can also Take a Chance on wining a fabulous prize at ABBA Bingo, in aid of Point Youth Centre, in the town hall.

For all the Dancing Queens there will be music in the form of Fabba Mani in the Royal Oak; a Fabba-oke disco in Ffwrn as well as sounds from the 60s and 70s in the Cambrian.

On Sunday you can say Thank You for the Music at a kazoo and ukelele ABBA workshop in the Globe. In Goodwick there will be Eurovision themed food and treats at the Ocean Lab and a Eurovision themed sandcastle competition. You can test your ABBA knowledge at the ABBAGwaun quiz in the Royal Oak.

The weekend will be topped off with a parade and a swim along- sing along in Lower Town on Sunday evening.

If you fancy getting your ABBA glad rags on but no longer fit into your 70s flares, there will be a free ABBA costume workshop this Saturday, June 22, from 3pm to 6pm in Ffwrn.

The list of events is expanding all the time, check out https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559022830284 for more details.

“This really will be an amazing weekend with live music, cocktails, bingo, quizzes, competitions and a parade,” said the organisers.

“This is only the first year for ABBAGwaun and we really need all of your support to help keep it going.”