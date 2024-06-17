Entries are now being sought for a village’s summer horticultural and craft show which is open to all.
Llanteg Summer Show will be held on August 10 at Llanteg Hall.
A spopkesperson for the organisers said: “Schedules and entry forms have already been produced and are being circulated all round the village and surrounding area with the newsletters.
“ However, these are also online on our Facebook page and village website llanteg-village.co.uk, so anyone can enter, you don't need to reside in Llanteg.
“As well as the usual fruit, vegetables and florals, there are lots of art and craft sections, and classes especially for children.
“ So this is a good time to have a look and see what you can enter, and have plenty of time for those art and craft entries."
For more information contact Roy James on01834 841468, Roy.James1536@gmail.com or ruthroberts123@gmail.com
Llanteg Book Groups
The original Book Group, set up in 2017, has been so successful that a new second group has been organised.
This is held on the third Tuesday of each month and known as The Tuesday Page Turners.
Anyone interested in joining, please email Trish: trish@cormack.net
