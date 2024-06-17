The funeral of former St Davids Lifeboat crew member Jeffrey Thompson will take place at Seion Baptist Chapel, New Street St Davids tomorrow, June 18.

Jeffrey died on June 2 at Withybush Hospital leaving behind wife Nina. He was a much-loved father and grandfather, brother, family member and friend.

Jeffrey joined St Davids RNLI lifeboat station in 1975. He was a member of shore crew for 11 years before joining the all-weather lifeboat crew in 1986.

In 1995 he became deputy second coxswain until his retirement from station in 2002.

“St Davids RNLI is saddened to learn of the recent death of former crew member Jeffrey Thompson,” said the station’s crew.

“[He gave] an incredible 27 years of service. We send Jeff’s family our condolences at this sad time.”

Former St Davids Lifeboat coxswain, Dai Chant added: “Jeff was one of my top crew members and a man you could rely on in bad weather shouts. May he rest in peace.”

Dai’s son the current coxswain, Will Chant added: “When I started in 1996 Jeff was a fantastic crew man to have as a mentor. He was humble, always gave you his time and was steadfast in the most demanding of situations.

“A calm but assured figure to have on the crew. Brilliant on the deck and a great rope worker.

“If the lifeboat was required to tow a vessel, he was your man to operate the deck. He made rope mats for the lifeboat station and even repaired a flagpole utilising his rope whipping skills.

“A keen country man, he would fish the local waters on his boat and also shoot for game birds. Jeff worked in the merchant navy and also for Stena Europe for many years.”

Jeffrey’s former neighbour Paul Sage, who grew up alongside him in Heol Dewi, St Davids, recalled a time, in the 60s, when Jeffrey brought a monkey home with him from his time at sea.

“He spent most of his life at sea in the Merchant Navy. He loved being outdoors and shooting and fishing,” said Paul.

“He was hell of a character. Always leg-pulling and joking. A lovely character.”

Jeffrey’s funeral will take place at 11.30 am tomorrow. Donations if desired can be made to the Paul Sartori Foundation via WG Bernard Matthias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St Davids, SA62 6SU.