Officers were called to Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock at around 4.50pm on Saturday June 15.

Emergency services were dispatched to the area immediately and arrived at scene shortly after the report was made.

Four people were arrested; three men aged 51, 47, 46 and a 37-year-old woman. All four have since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.

Police said that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Superintendent for Pembrokeshire, Craig Templeton said: "We understand this has caused concern amongst residents in the area.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and support during this incident.

“You will likely see a greater police presence in the area and our local officers will be available should you have any concerns and wish to speak with someone”.

If you have any information that may assist officers in their investigation, please contact us either online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk Direct message us on social media or call 101quoting reference: 252 of the 15th.

If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use the textphone service 18000.