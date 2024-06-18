Dyfed-Powys Police closed Freemens Way, Haverfordwest on Saturday, June 15 after they received a call expressing a concern for the welfare of a person on the bridge at around 3.55pm.

Police said that they closed Freemen’s Way for around 20 minutes before it was reopened.

By this time the person was being cared for by members of their family.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call for a concern for the welfare of an individual at approx. 3.55pm Saturday June 15, on the bridge at Freemans Way.

“The road was closed for approx. 20 minutes before being re-opened. The individual was left in the care of family.”