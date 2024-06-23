The finance department at Bluestone National Park Resort, recently won the coveted Finance Project of the Year Award at the Finance Awards Wales 2024.

The award ceremony, held at the Holland House in Cardiff, celebrated the achievements of finance professionals and teams across Wales.

The Finance Project of the Year Award recognises innovative and impactful financial projects that have made significant contributions to the success of Welsh businesses and organisations.

Ken Poole, Chair of the Finance Awards Wales judging panel, praised the winners for their outstanding contributions: "This year's winners have shown remarkable talent and commitment to advancing the finance sector in Wales,” she said.

“Their achievements not only highlight individual and corporate excellence but also underscore the vibrant and resilient nature of our finance community."

Giles McNamara, finance director at Bluestone Resorts Ltd, expressed his pride in the team's achievement: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our exceptional finance team,” he said.

“Their innovative approach and commitment to driving financial excellence has been instrumental in our continued success as a leading resort destination in Wales and the UK.

“The Bluestone finance team's win demonstrates their commitment to excellence, professionalism, and driving financial performance within the thriving tourism sector.”

The Finance Awards Wales 2024 aims to showcase the best finance talent in Wales, from experienced finance directors and CFOs to emerging apprentices and graduates.

The awards highlight the diverse range of career opportunities available within the Welsh finance sector, with Bluestone being a prime example of a major employer that fosters talent and professional growth.

Bluestone said that this recognition reinforced its commitment to excellence and innovation in financial management, and further established its position as a leader in the Welsh tourism and hospitality industry.

Bluestone National Park Resort is one of Pembrokeshire's largest employers, offering a wide range of career paths across various departments, including finance, hospitality, leisure, and tourism.