Forgetting to clean your desk and the workspace around you, even if you work from home, can result in more germs being present as you get to work.

To help you stay on top of cleaning your workspace, Office Clearance London has shared a guide to how often you should clean different areas and objects in the office.

It shared that an office phone can have 25,127 germs per square inch which is 127 more per square inch than on a toilet seat, according to Fast Hosts.

How often you should be cleaning your desk and workspace

Keyboards and mice

The experts at Office Clearance London say that keyboards and computer mice should be cleaned daily, warning office goers that “an average of 1,676 per square inch with an average mouse measuring roughly 10 square inches, there could be up to 16,760 germs on your computer mouse right now.”

To clean them, they advise using disinfectant wipes or a cloth sprayed with a mild cleaning solution at the end of each day to help minimise the risk of illness.

It’s important you wash your hands before eating your lunch.

Door handles and light switches

Office door handles can be home to 30 times more germs than a toilet seat, according to Furniture Work.

Disinfectant wipes or sprays can be used to clean door handles in offices and they should be cleaned daily to reduce the spread of germs.

When opening the bathroom door, you could use a paper towel or consider installing a pedal to open the door with your foot instead, say the experts.

Desk surfaces

If you use a hot desk or work in an office part-time and desk share with a colleague, you’ll need to be extra cautious.

Desks quickly accumulate dust, crumbs and germs with the experts saying it’s especially important to keep your desk clean if you eat at it.

Disinfectant wipes and sprays can also be used to keep your desk clean and you should dust areas that often get neglected such as behind your monitor and around knick-knacks.

Phones and headsets

These items can easily become contaminated with bacteria so you’ll need to clean them daily.

Use disinfectant wipes to clean these devices daily and pay extra attention to the ear and mouth pieces.

If your headset has foam pieces, you should consider having spares and changing them every few weeks.

Or, the experts say you could use warm water or hydrogen peroxide to clean the foam pieces.

Computer screens

While computer screens aren’t as dirty as other parts of the workspace, they can collect dust, grime and fingerprints over time as well as germs and bacteria.

They need to be cleaned weekly using a microfibre cloth and a screen-safe cleaner.

Bins

Office bins can harbour nasty bacteria including salmonella, E. coli and listeria so it’s important to change them regularly.

This will also help prevent unpleasant smells and potential contamination, illness or infestations.

The experts advise changing kitchen bins bi-weekly and general waste bins at least once a week.

The inside of the bins can be cleaned with a disinfectant spray or wipes weekly.

Shared kitchen appliances

To prevent the build up of grime and bacteria, shared items like microwaves, refrigerators and coffee machines should be cleaned weekly.

A recent study found that public coffee machines harboured, on average, 360 different strains of microbial growth, some of which could cause illness, according to the BMJ.

The experts advise you to make sure all surfaces and key touchpoints are wipes down with antibacterial and disinfectant spray or wipes.

Office chairs

Chairs can also gather dirt over time, including dust, stains, hair or fur and odours but it’s often forgotten about when it comes to cleaning.

The experts say that an office chair can have up to 21,000 germs per square inch.

They advise vacuuming fabric chairs monthly and wiping down leather or vinyl chairs with a suitable cleaner.

Carpets and floors

Getting from A to B means standing on carpet or flooring which can both accumulate dirt and allergens.

Those suffering from hay fever or other allergies in the office may find that cleaning the carpets and other soft furnishings helps.

Carpets should be vacuumed and hard floors mopped bi-weekly. The experts say professional deep cleaning or shampooing of carpets also helps keep an office space clean.

Air vents and filters

If you want a healthy office, the experts say that air quality is crucial.

Keeping your air clean and fresh is an easy way to eliminate airborne germs and pollutants around the office and should never be missed off your cleaning schedule.

Clean air vents and replace air filters quarterly to ensure proper airflow and reduce dust and allergens in the office space.