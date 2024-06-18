You’ll probably be aware that passports have changed since the UK left the European Union (EU) but you might be wondering if your old burgundy passport can still be used for travel.

As with anything concerning your passport, it’s crucial that you check it’s fine to use before you arrive at the airport.

Apply or renew your passport application online. You can also submit your photo online!



Find our more at: https://t.co/jut4KBHlhI#GetOnline pic.twitter.com/bfO0og0Tuo — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) March 25, 2024

Can you still use a burgundy passport in 2024?

Passports are now a deep blue in colour and the newest ones are the King Charles III passports following his coronation but can the old burgundy ones still be used?

If you’re going on holiday and are worried that your burgundy passport isn’t accepted anymore, there’s no need to worry.

Burgundy passports are still allowed to be used if they are still valid for travel so you’ll need to check the expiry date and the rules regarding how much time you should have left on your passport to travel to your chosen destination.

If your passport still has ‘European Union’ on the cover, you can still use it but only if it’s valid for travel, according to the Government website.

You’ll probably find that when it’s time to renew your passport next, you’ll be given a blue one but you don’t need to renew your passport unless yours has expired or it doesn’t have enough time left on it.

Fees for British passport applications are set to change from 11 April 2024.



↪️ Find out more at https://t.co/0BVBwzLzWf pic.twitter.com/CuHF1Z5xAR — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) March 20, 2024

How to renew your passport

If your passport needs to be renewed, you can apply for a new one either by post or online.

Recommended reading:

Renewing passports online is cheaper than filling out paper forms and sending them off via the post.

To renew your passport, you’ll need to find your old passport and any passports you might have from another country.

If you have a passport from another country, you’ll need to send either photocopies of each page, including blank ones, or send the physical passport.