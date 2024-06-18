Nathan John, 19, of Richard John Road of Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he was accused of four offences against the same woman.

John was charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration relating to allegations from May 16 in Haverfordwest.

He was also accused of assault by beating and intentional suffocation, also against the same woman on that date in Haverfordwest.

John pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of October 14, and John was remanded in to custody until that date.