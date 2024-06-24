The Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa in Lamphey boasts 39 guest bedrooms, a host of leisure and spa facilities, a function and events space as well as extensive grounds featuring tennis courts and a helipad.

The resort, which sits on the edge of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, is being advertised for sale on Rightmove by estate agent Christie & Co.

The description on the advertisement describes the four-star Lamphey Court as "Pembrokeshire's best kept secret".

It says: "A stunning country hotel in beautiful countryside featuring the finest spa in West Wales and outstanding leisure facilities, built recently at a cost of £2 million.



"The restored Georgian mansion has 39 guest bedrooms, an on-site restaurant in both the panoramic conservatory, Georgian room, a bar and lounge, alongside function and conference facilities.

"The hotel is a long established and highly regarded business enjoying solid year round trade from a good mix of leisure and commercial trade. The hotel caters for conferences, events, weddings and functions.



"As well as catering for hotel guests, numerous local employees utilise the fantastic facilities on offer."



Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa is currently part of the Best Western Consortium and is managed by Bespoke Hotels on behalf of its owner.

The hotel currently has a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5/5 based on 1,502 reviews.

More information about the sale can be found on Rightmove.