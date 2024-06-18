Adam Snooks, 42, of Cresswell Street, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with eight offences.

Snooks was accused of three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to alleged incidents against the same woman between April 18 and May 6, on May 6, and on May 10.

He was also alleged to have strangled the same woman on May 10, and was accused of damaging her iPhone and iPad.

Snooks was also charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and a lesser alternative offence of arson relating to allegations that he set fire to a carpet belonging to the woman in Tenby on May 10.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“He doesn’t know how she came by these injuries,” defence counsel David Leathley said. “He’s unequivocal that he’s not laid a hand on her.”

Snooks was remanded in to custody to await his trial.