Katie Worrell, 25, and Adam Muskett, 27, were involved in a two-vehicle collision between Llanddowror and Red Roses at around 4pm on Thursday, June 13.

Two cars were involved in the collision – a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta.

Tributes to Katie and Adam have been paid by their heartbroken families.

“Katie was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin,” said her family. “She lived life to the full, loving to travel and achieving so much in such a short time; she graduated with a Masters and worked hard.

“ She loved her friends and Adam beyond words. Katie was kind, caring and beautiful and our lives will never be the same without her.”

Meanwhile, Adam’s family said: “Adam, our loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. He loved life, his friends, Tenby, football and Katie very much.

“How do we move on without you, your big kind heart and cheeky smile.

“ We are heartbroken and forever proud.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Anyone travelling on the A477, at or near to that location at the time, is requested to contact police.

“Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.”

Two people in the other car were taken to hospital following the crash.