Katie Worrell, aged 25, and Adam Muskett, aged 27, were involved in a two-vehicle collision between Llanddowror and Red Roses at around 4pm on Thursday, June 13. Two cars were involved in the collision – a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta.

Adam was a keen and valued football player, playing for both Carew Sports Club and then for Tenby AFC. Both clubs have expressed their devastation at the passing of both Adam and Katie.

“Everyone at Carew Sports Club is devastated by the news of the tragic passing of former player Adam Muskett and his girlfriend, Katie Worrell,” said a club statement.

“Adam played a huge part in the club over the last decade and had the respect of his teammates and opponents alike.

Adam was a respected football player both for Carew Sports and Tenby AFC. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“He made his way from the juniors all the way to the top of the Pembrokeshire Division 1 scoring charts. A real character, he was one of the nicest boys you would ever meet.”

The club said its thoughts and prayers were with Adam and Katie’s families, their many friends and everyone at Tenby AFC at this awful time.

“They will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know them,” said the club.

Tenby AFC added that the club was ‘shocked and saddened by the tragic news. Adam played for the town’s First team and Katie was also well-loved by the club.

“Adam was one of our own, a true gentleman in every sense, he was respected amongst his teammates and opposition teams also. He showed tremendous passion and the will to win every time he put the red and black of Tenby AFC on,” the club said in a statement.

Katie was described as 'the most beautiful person, a heart of gold and a zest for life'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Katie was the most beautiful person, a heart of gold and a zest for life. They were two of the nicest people you would ever meet and they will both be sincerely missed by us all at Tenby AFC and I’m sure the whole of Pembrokeshire.

“This is the most heartbreaking and difficult thing we have ever had to do as a football club. Rest easy Adam and Katie.”

Yesterday the couple’s families paid tribute to them. Katie’s family described her as a kind, caring and beautiful person who lived life to the full.

Adam’s family asked ‘how do we move on without you, your big kind heart and cheeky smile?’ adding that they were ‘heartbroken and forever proud’.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances of the crash on the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses.

Officers are asking anyone travelling on the A477 near to that location at around 4pm on Thursday, June 13, particularly any motorists who have dash cam, to contact the police on 101.

Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.