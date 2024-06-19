Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI will be holding its ever popular Dawn Walk to raise vital funds for the local lifeboat and celebrate the longest day of the year.

Walkers will leave Pwllgwaelod at 6am prompt and walks around Dinas Island to Cwm yr Eglwys before heading back through the valley for a free bacon and egg bap and a hot drink, subject to raising a minimum £10 sponsorship.

Everyone is invited to take part - there is also a flat walk available.

Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a lead for all the walk. Sponsorship forms are available now from any committee member, or call 01348 872687 for more details.