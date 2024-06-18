TWO men have been in court for being drunk and disorderly at a shop in Pembroke.
Ethan Pender, 20, and Dylan Newton, 26, came before the court where they were charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The pair were accused of behaving in a disorderly manner at Co-op and on Main Street in Pembroke on May 7.
They each pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4.
Pender, of Tenby Court in Monkton, was fined £106 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.
Newton, of Whitland, must pay an £80 fine, £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.
