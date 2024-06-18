Ethan Pender, 20, and Dylan Newton, 26, came before the court where they were charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The pair were accused of behaving in a disorderly manner at Co-op and on Main Street in Pembroke on May 7.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

They each pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

Pender, of Tenby Court in Monkton, was fined £106 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

Newton, of Whitland, must pay an £80 fine, £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.