Tyler Boswell, of Milton Crescent in Milford Haven, was accused of assaulting an officer on Castle Square in May.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 6, and was ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the officer.

Boswell must also pay a £750 fine, a £300 surcharge, and £85 in costs.