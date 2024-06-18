Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of an assault against a woman outside the station at around 8.10pm on Monday, June 17.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault. He remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or who has any information which could help officers with their investigations, has been asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police. This can be done either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*537044.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting https://orlo.uk/2GWqz.