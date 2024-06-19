Michael Carruthers, 32, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 11 charged with four offences.

The court heard that on May 4, Carruthers attempted to steal £20.40 of groceries from Tesco in Milford Haven. Whilst at the store, he also assaulted a man.

Just two days earlier, in Milford Haven, Carruthers had assaulted a police officer.

The defendant was also charged with shoplifting after stealing alcohol from Home Bargains in Haverfordwest on April 16.

Carruthers pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, theft from a shop, attempted theft from a shop, and common assault.

The defendant, whose given address to the court was Robert Street, was jailed for 12 weeks for assaulting the police officer.

He received two-week concurrent sentences for the shoplifting and attempted shoplifting charges, and eight weeks, also running concurrently, for the assault at Tesco. He must also pay £85 in costs.