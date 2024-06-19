The defendants were accused of drug and drink-driving, obstructing a police officer, and making obscene phone calls.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

STEVEN MATHIAS, 43, of Priory Road in Milford Haven, was caught behind the wheel whilst high on cocaine.

Mathias was driving a Skoda Fabia on Precelly Place in Milford Haven on December 28. When tested, he recorded having 702 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood and 84µg/L of cocaine in his blood.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 50µg/L for benzoylecgonine and 10µg/L for cocaine.

Mathias pleaded guilty to two offences of drug-driving, and at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4 was disqualified from driving for a year.

He was also fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

MATTHEW GILBERT, 39, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, made a series of phone calls which were indecent or obscene.

Gilbert was charged with sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message, relating to calls he made on his mobile phone to a public landline between March 27 and April 5.

He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to an 18-month community order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

As part of this, he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

PETER JOHNSON, 42, of St Dogmaels Road in Cardigan, has admitted drink-driving.

Johnson was driving a Citroen Berlingo in Newport on September 2. When tested, he recorded having 166 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.

The legal limit is 107.

Johnson switched his plea to guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 28.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 14 months.

CARLY DAY, 40, of Pembroke Road in Milford Haven, obstructed a police officer at Withybush Hospital.

Day was charged with obstructing or restricting a constable in the execution of their duty on December 27 at the hospital.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

Day was fined £300 and was ordered to pay costs of £85.